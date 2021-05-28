PhotosSunset in Moscow

Sunset in Moscow

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia.

 

Source:REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros