DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastSunrise Sea Kayaking in Protaras on June 11

Sunrise Sea Kayaking in Protaras on June 11

280624247 1376725669462640 7541913256024929535 N
280624247 1376725669462640 7541913256024929535 N

The team will gather at the Church of the Apostle Andreas in Protaras. The kayaks will be waiting for the team with all the necessary equipment (life buoys, kayaks, paddles). After a brief training, the team will start rowing.

The clear waters and the marine life create the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The coastline is unique and makes the adventure more fascinating.

The route starts from the church, then the team will reach the area of ​​Konnos, take a break and row back.

There will be several breaks during the journey.

When Sunday, June 11 from 6 am till 9 am
Where Protaras
Tickets €35
FB Page

Event by Salonica View

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article‘Danger! mines’ – Odesa’s popular beaches now off limits
Next articleTurkey’s Erdogan threatens Greece again, Athens issues maps depicting Ankara’s illegal actions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros