Sunrise Sea Kayaking in Protaras on June 11

The team will gather at the Church of the Apostle Andreas in Protaras. The kayaks will be waiting for the team with all the necessary equipment (life buoys, kayaks, paddles). After a brief training, the team will start rowing.

The clear waters and the marine life create the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The coastline is unique and makes the adventure more fascinating.

The route starts from the church, then the team will reach the area of ​​Konnos, take a break and row back.

There will be several breaks during the journey.

When Sunday, June 11 from 6 am till 9 am

Where Protaras

Tickets €35

FB Page

Event by Salonica View