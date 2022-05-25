NewsLocalSunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday

Sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday

Cloudy with some showers in the morning

Sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday.

Winds will be light to moderate, force 3 to 4  Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 26 C to 28 C in coastal areas and 23 C in the mountains.

 

By Annie Charalambous
