NewsLocalSunny to partly cloudy on Friday Sunny to partly cloudy on Friday 6 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. Winds will be variable, moderate to fresh, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate sea waters. The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, 16 C to 18 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleNo deaths from Covid and 5,186 new cases on ThursdayNext articleUkraine urges halt to Russia’s assault as Biden heads to Poland Top Stories Local Anastasiades: Cyprus must find its place in renewed peace architecture Local Father cries out for help to bring back son trapped in Philippines Local Cyprus celebrates Greek Independence Day from Ottoman Empire World Greece buys six more Rafale fighter jets, frigates from France World Freeze and seize? EU struggles to target oligarchs’ assets Taste Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 RELATED ARTICLES Anastasiades: Cyprus must find its place in renewed peace architecture Father cries out for help to bring back son trapped in Philippines Cyprus celebrates Greek Independence Day from Ottoman Empire No deaths from Covid and 5,186 new cases on Thursday