NewsLocalSunny to partly cloudy on Friday

Sunny to partly cloudy on Friday

Sunny to partly cloudy on Friday.

Winds will be variable, moderate to fresh, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, 16 C to 18 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNo deaths from Covid and 5,186 new cases on Thursday
Next articleUkraine urges halt to Russia’s assault as Biden heads to Poland

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros