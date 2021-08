Sunny and humid on Saturday with a yellow alert for extremely high temperatures in effect from 11am to 5pm.

Winds will be moderate to fresh, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 41 C inland, 33 C in the mountains and in the west and south coasts and 35 C in other coastal areas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all areas of Cyprus.