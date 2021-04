Avant Tout duo – Vanessa and Vassilis – will transfer you to the past with the retro melodies in French, English & Greek that combine elements of jazz, swing and nostalgic Parisian style at the cosy and stylish place called Kafeneio To Leoforeio.

Information & reservations 97 748177

Where Kafeneio To Leoforeio, Nicosia

When Saturday, April 3 at 12pm

Entrance €4 (brunch is not included in this price)