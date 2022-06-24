Diko’s decision to back presidential hopeful Christodoulides to be ratified on Sunday

Sunday is when opposition centre Diko’s central committee will officially ratify their decision for the party to back independent presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides in the February presidential elections.

Nonetheless, the ruling Disy-affiliated ex foreign minister’s campaigning seems to be more and more on-track with the candidate constantly holding meetings and addressing gatherings of supporters and friends in all districts.

At the same time, Christodoulides these days is planning to carry out a second round of meetings with Dipa and Edek parties – none of which have taken final decisions on the upcoming election.

Insiders said there seems to be strong support for his candidacy within both centre parties, Philenews reports.

On Wednesday, Diko which has played a kingmaker role in previous elections, announced that party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos had briefed members of the central bureau on contacts with political parties and independent candidates regarding the presidential elections.

And that the decision to back Christodoulides was taken after weighing all the information before it and after taking into consideration the written positions of the independent candidates.

As well as the wishes of the large majority of Diko members and voters and the prevailing view of society more widely.