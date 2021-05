Sun and areas of high clouds on Tuesday, with thin dust in the air.

The afternoon will be breezy, though, with variable moderate to strong winds, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight in the morning but moderate to rough later in the day.

The temperature will rise to 36 C inland, 21 C in the mountains, 32 C in Limassol coast, 31 C in Larnaca coast, 27 c to 28 C in Paphos and Ayia Napa.