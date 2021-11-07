Summery weather continues across Cyprus, over 30 through to Wednesday

NewsLocalSummery weather continues across Cyprus, over 30 through to Wednesday

Clear skies today.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly and locally light easterly, turning moderate at intervals, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 29 in coastal regions and 22 on the mountains.

High cloud at intervals this evening, with light northwesterly to northeasterly winds force three, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 15 in coastal regions and 10 on the mountains.

Summery times through to Wednesday, according to the met office, with temperatures remaining significantly higher than the seasonal average.

By Constantinos Tsintas
