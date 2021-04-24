Summer weather over weekend with almost 35 inland, dust returns Monday

NewsLocalSummer weather over weekend with almost 35 inland, dust returns Monday

Mainly fine today

 

A warm air current will be affecting Cyprus over most of the weekend.

Mostly clear skies today, with high cloud at intervals in the afternoon.

Winds will be light northwesterly to northeasterly, later turning moderate force three to four over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 29 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 27 in western and northern coastal areas and 26 over the mountains.

Clear skies this evening with high cloud at intervals.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly and in locally light southeasterly, force three, changing to moderate force three to four in some areas, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland and on the mountains, 19 over southern and eastern coastal areas and 17 on the west and north coast.

Mainly overcast tomorrow morning, but clearing out in the afternoon, with thin mist expected in the evening. Temperatures will approach 35 degrees Celsius, remaining much higher than the seasonal average.

Clear skies are forecast for Holy Monday and Tuesday, with a thin layer of dust returning to the atmosphere.

By Constantinos Tsintas
