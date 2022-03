Summer time, Spring forward or daylight savings time returns, after a really long winter that has seen a highly unusual cold snap throughout March.

When local standard time is about to reach

Sunday, 27 March 2022, 03:00:00 clocks are turned forward 1 hour to

Sunday, 27 March 2022, 04:00:00 local daylight time.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on 27 Mar 2022 than the day before.

There will be more daylight.