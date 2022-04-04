Summer time Greek language lessons for minor third-country nationals

Greek language lessons for minor third-country nationals will be on offer even during the summer months, according to an Education Ministry decision which aims towards supporting irregular migrants in Cyprus.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou told Philenews that a satisfactory level of knowledge of the Greek language for minors from different countries who are part of the educational system of Cyprus will help them integrate better. And not only in the school units but in society at large.

“They will be able to participate more effectively in the educational process within the school, and at the same time to communicate and feel part of the whole society in all their daily activities,” he also said.

Prodromou added that there are three basic parameters the Ministry will implement either from the current school year or from next year’s in order to achieve the goal of substantial learning of the Greek language by children with immigrant background.

Specifically, for minors whose evaluation shows they have not reached the satisfactory level of the Greek language the school year will not end on the date set for other students.

Instead, these minors will continue receiving language lessons both in June and July and possibly in the first days of September as well.