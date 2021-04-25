Summer time 35 degrees today, dust returns

NewsLocalSummer time 35 degrees today, dust returns

Mainly fine with above average temperatures

 

A warm air current continues to affect Cyprus today, with a thin layer of dust in the atmosphere at intervals.

Mostly clear skies, with winds southwesterly to northwesterly and locally southeasterly light force three, later turning moderate force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 28 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 24 in the west and north and 25 over the mountains.

Thin mist and/or low cloud expected this evening, with light to moderate winds force three to four, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 17 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 16 in the west and north and 9 over the mountains.

On Holy Monday, conditions change, with lower temperatures and the possibility of isolated light showers mainly in southeastern areas in the afternoon onwards.

Holy Tuesday and Wednesday see clear skies with thin mist in the evenings, as temperatures rise steadily, over the seasonal average.

By Constantinos Tsintas
