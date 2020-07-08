Summer film marathon in Nicosia

The Constantia open air cinema in Nicosia’s Palliouritissa area will host a summer film marathon from July 22 to September 13, with organisers promising a cultural mosaic of award winning films.

Screenings will be held every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

The marathon is being organised by the Education Ministry, Theatro Ena and Friends of the Cinema Society for the 22nd year and is dedicated to its founder, former Education Minister Ouranios Ioannides, who died earlier this year.

The programme includes films such as Yesterday, A Μan Called Ove, And Τhen we Danced, Menashe, Blinded by the Light, La Dolce Vita, With Οpen Αrms and the Greek film Eftychia dedicated to lyricist Eftychia Papayianopoulou.

Cypriot films will also be represented with Smuggling Hendrix and Mikra, Lefka Fakelakia (White, Small Envelopes).

Entrance is free for the disabled. Pre-sales from Theatro Ena (Athenas Avenue 4, 1016 Nicosia) every Tuesday to Sunday 9 am to 1.30 pm, telephone 22348203 at 5 euro and online from tickethour.com.cy for 6 euro. Tel 77777040.

