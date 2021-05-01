Summer Easter on the way with 35 today and higher tomorrow as dust remains

A warm air current is still affecting Cyprus and will take temperatures to 35 today, Holy Saturday, significantly higher than the seasonal average, rising even further tomorrow, Easter Sunday.

The Met Office says this is highly unusual, but not rare.

A thin layer of dust will persist, at intervals, in the atmosphere.

Clear skies are expected, with high cloud in the afternoon. Winds will be light variable in the morning, force three, later turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four, over slight seas. Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 27 in western coastal regions, 29 in the rest of the coastal areas and 28 over the mountains.

It will remain clear this evening, with increasing high cloud. Winds will be westerly to northwesterly and locally light northerly force three and in certain areas, moderate, force three to four, over slight seas. Temperatures will drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, 18 in eastern and southeastern coastal regions, 16 in the rest of the coastal areas and 15 over the mountains.

Clear skies tomorrow Easter Sunday through to Tuesday, with increasing high cloud.

Temperatures will rise further tomorrow Easter Sunday and Monday, mainly inland and over the mountains, remaining much higher than the seasonal average.