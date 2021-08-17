Summer cinema: Pierrot le Fou at Pierides Museum on August 18

Pierrot le Fou (French for “Crazy Pierrot”) is a 1965 French New Wave movie directed by Jean-Luc Godard, starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina. The movie is based on the 1962 novel “Obsession” by Lionel White. It was Godard’s tenth feature film, released between Alphaville and Masculin, féminin. The plot follows Ferdinand, an unhappily married man, as he escapes his boring society and travels from Paris to the Mediterranean Sea with Marianne, a girl chased by OAS hit-men from Algeria.

The film was selected as the French entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 38th Academy Awards.