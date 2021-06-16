Summer cinema is back! “Notre-Dame” at Rialto theatre on June 25

Mother-of-two and architect Maud Crayon wins the competition launched by the Municipality of Paris to refurbish the iconic Notre Dame.
Personal and professional issues stand in comical tension as she goes through an emotional storm.
Directed by: Valérie Donzelli
Written by: Benjamin Charbit
Cast: Valérie Donzelli, Pierre Deladonchamps, Thomas Scimeca
A collaboration with the Institut français de Chypre, the Institut français de Grèce and the Alliance Française de Limassol, in the framework of the Francophonie Season
When Friday, June 25
Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)