Summer cinema is back! “Notre-Dame” at Rialto theatre on June 25

Mother-of-two and architect Maud Crayon wins the competition launched by the Municipality of Paris to refurbish the iconic Notre Dame.

Personal and professional issues stand in comical tension as she goes through an emotional storm.

Directed by: Valérie Donzelli

Written by: Benjamin Charbit

Cast: Valérie Donzelli, Pierre Deladonchamps, Thomas Scimeca

A collaboration with the Institut français de Chypre, the Institut français de Grèce and the Alliance Française de Limassol, in the framework of the Francophonie Season

When Friday, June 25

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol SEK Parking Place (behind Rialto)

By Lisa Liberti
