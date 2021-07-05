Whats OnFilmsSummer Cinema: International Short Film Festival in Larnaca

Summer Cinema: International Short Film Festival in Larnaca

In collaboration with the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, a special screening will present a selection of local and international award-winning films of the 2020 Festival.

When Wednesday, July 7 at 8.30pm

Where Pierides Museum, Larnaca

Location

Facebook 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleCyprus attracts registration of new investment funds, technology companies despite pandemic
Next articleVisitors to Akamas region find what appears to be human remains

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros