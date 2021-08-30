Whats OnFilmsSummer Cinema in Nicosia on September 1 - Lassi come home (2020)

Summer Cinema in Nicosia on September 1 – Lassi come home (2020)

 

Safepass is mandatory!

Free entrance

When Wednesday, September 1 at 9pm
Duration: 106′
Where Amphitheatre of Eleftherias Square, Nicosia

Info and reservations 96 995603

By Lisa Liberti
