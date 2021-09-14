Summer Cinema in Larnaca: The Ghost of Peter Sellers (free screening)

This film tells the tale of the ill-fated Hollywood movie which was short in Kyrenia in 1973, (Ghost in the Noonday Sun). The production resulted in chaos when famous movie star Peter Sellers decided to sabotage it. The film follows director Peter Medak forty years later, in his effort to understand what went so terribly wrong, resulting in a total disaster.

Beverly Hills Film Festival – Golden Palm for Best Picture & Special Jury Award for Best Documentary

When Wednesday, September 15 at 8.30pm Where Pierides Museum, Larnaca Location Info Larnaka Cinema Society Event by

Free entrance

Safe pass is mandatory!