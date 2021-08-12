Summer boat party “DON’T TELL DADDY” on August 14

in-cyprusSummer boat party "DON'T TELL DADDY" on August 14

LUJO Entertainment introduces itself to the Limassol scene with its first installment of events, “Don’t Tell DADDY” Boat Party.

Enjoy unlimited drinks and complimentary snacks while sailing the Mediterranean Sea and exploring the Limassol coastline.

The resident DJ’s will be dropping the best in Techno, House and all things bounce, creating the optimal environment for a great day aboard the SALONE Catamaran.

During the trip, there will be a stop at one of Limassol’s secret gulfs, where you will be able to swim and enjoy the surrounding nature.

Due to the peculiarity of the times and the safety risks caused by Covid-19, all protocols must be strictly kept. All the participants are kindly asked to provide a safe pass (vaccination card, previously affected by the disease within 6 months, PCR/Rapid Test 72 hours prior to the event date) upon your arrival.

Join the LUJO Team on the “SALONE” Catamaran for a day to remember.

When Saturday, August 14 at 12:00 PM
Where Old Port • Limassol

Tickets

By Lisa Liberti
