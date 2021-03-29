News World Suez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated

Suez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated

A view shows the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany REFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATION

A massive container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, efforts by rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.

The SCA said Ever Given has been straightened in the canal and further tugging operations would resume once the tide rises later on Monday. Marine traffic through the canal will resume once the ship is directed to the Great Lakes area, a wider section of the canal, it added.

Video posted on social media appeared to show the ship had swung around, opening space in the canal. Other footage, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, included cheering and ships’ horns sounding in celebration.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said.

The ship’s technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The Suez Canal salvage teams had intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday and were hoping a high tide would help them dislodge the ship.

Crude oil prices fell after news the ship had been re-floated, with Brent crude down by $1 per barrel to $63.67. Shares of Taiwan-listed Evergreen Marine Corp – the vessel’s lessor – rose 3.3%.

About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is a key source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The current stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

Some shippers had decided to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

A note from A.P. Moeller Maersk seen by Reuters said it had so far redirected 15 vessels around the Cape after calculating that the journey would be equal to the current delay of sailing to Suez and queuing.

The SCA has said it can accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given is freed.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 179 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures
Next articleProposal for new parents in remote Akamas region to get baby bonus rejected

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Most Greeks turned to faster internet after Covid-19 pandemic outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit at the turn of 2020 most Greeks turned to faster internet, according to National Telecommunications and Post Office Commission...
Read more
World

‘Happy Monday’ – English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution

Annie Charalambous -
England's stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly...
Read more
World

Video appears to show Ever Given’s stern swung towards canal bank

Annie Charalambous -
A video posted on Facebook early on Monday appeared to show the stern of the container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal swung...
Read more
World

Spain holds first concert for 5,000 during COVID-19 pandemic

gavriella -
Thousands of people watched a rock concert in Barcelona — as part of a pilot project using same-day testing on Saturday (March. 27). A total...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros