NewsLocalSuccess of 'Walk-In' centres leads government to consider holding them at larger...

Success of ‘Walk-In’ centres leads government to consider holding them at larger centres

The success of “Walk-In” Vaccination centres is leading the government to consider holding them at larger centres to cater for a bigger number of people.

Evagoras Tambouris, acting head of Nursing Services said the first two days are on a trial basis. We see an interest and response by the people and now we are making plans so that vaccinations are held at larger centres and increase the number of available vaccines to 200-300, depending on the demand, he added.

Vaccinations at Walk-In centres continue on Friday, he said adding that by 10:40 am (local time) a total of 338 vaccinations were held at the Walk-In centres throughout the government-controlled areas. In Nicosia 73 were held, in Larnaca 84, in Limassol 53 and 56 in Paphos.

«Walk-In» centres operate at the Latsia and Linopetra Health Centres, at the General hospitals of Paphos and Limassol and at Larnaca Port.

Currently, only people who are registered in the General Health system GeSY can be vaccinated with the Pfizer jabs. The Walk-In centres operate Monday-Friday from 08:00-13:00.

By gavriella
Previous articleSafePass required to enter Fisheries Department offices
Next articleSubsidized holidays expensive due to increased telephone bills

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros