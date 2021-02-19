Insider Economy Subsidies of loans to be extended until end of 2021

Subsidies of loans to be extended until end of 2021

Man wins case against revocation of disability pension

Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides said that the Finance Ministry will extend until the end of 2020 the Plans Subsidizing Interest Rates for New Housing and New Business Loans.

Regarding Housing Loans, the maximum loan amount increased from 300,000 euro to 400,000 with immediate effect and the subsidy increased up to 24,000 euros.

Moreover, the limit for business loans increased from 800,000 to 1.8 million euros.

The Minister assured that the government will use all tools in order to support workers and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(philenews/Insider)

