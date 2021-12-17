Subsidies for electric cars to open 20 December

As of Monday 20 December at 11.000 the A’ Phase of the Plan to Subside Electric Cars of the Transportation Ministry begins. As announced, the A’ Phase will last from 20 December until 3 January and an amount of 8 million euros will be paid.

People who are interested can submit their applications online through the website www.ev.gov.cy. It is noted that the applications will be examined, first-come, first-served, based on the date of submission.

The Plan refers to the purchase of a new or used electric vehicle.