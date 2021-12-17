InsiderEconomySubsidies for electric cars to open 20 December

Subsidies for electric cars to open 20 December

Electriccar
Electriccar

As of Monday 20 December at 11.000 the A’ Phase of the Plan to Subside Electric Cars of the Transportation Ministry begins. As announced, the A’ Phase will last from 20 December until 3 January and an amount of 8 million euros will be paid.

People who are interested can submit their applications online through the website www.ev.gov.cy. It is noted that the applications will be examined, first-come, first-served, based on the date of submission.

The Plan refers to the purchase of a new or used electric vehicle.

By gavriella
Previous article95,000 vaccinations against Covid-19 in 10 days
Next articleFirst 12 migrants who will relocate to Vatican depart

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros