Submission deadline for tax returns 30 November

The submission deadline for Companies tax returns and tax returns of self-employed for 2019 but also the submission deadline for tax returns for individuals for year 2020 and payment of the tax due is 30 November.

The Income Tax Department reminds that individuals whose total gross income for 2020 is equal to or greater than 19,500 euros have an obligation to submit a tax return.

In order to find out how to correctly fill out the tax return the public can visit the website of the Tax Department at www.mof.gov.cy/tax.