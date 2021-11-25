InsiderEconomySubmission deadline for tax returns 30 November

Submission deadline for tax returns 30 November

Incometax
Incometax

The submission deadline for Companies tax returns and tax returns of self-employed for 2019 but also the submission deadline for tax returns for individuals for year 2020 and payment of the tax due is 30 November.

The Income Tax Department reminds that individuals whose total gross income for 2020 is equal to or greater than 19,500 euros have an obligation to submit a tax return.

In order to find out how to correctly fill out the tax return the public can visit the website of the Tax Department at www.mof.gov.cy/tax.

By gavriella
Previous articleNumber of Covid confirmed cases at primary schools much bigger
Next articleTender for subsidized ferry link between Cyprus and Greece announced

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros