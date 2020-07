A 54-year-old Greek Cypriot sub-contractor who suffered serious injuries early on Thursday after losing his balance and falling off a six-metres-high foundation of a site under construction in Limassol has died.

The new labour accident, on Grivas Digheni road in Limassol, took place around 10 in the morning, police said.

The circumstances behind the accident are under investigation.

Source: Philenews