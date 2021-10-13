Stunning green Northern Lights dazzle Canada’s night sky

Vivid green strands of light danced across the night sky over the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday (October 12).

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, were visible due to the impact of a coronal mass ejection (CME) on Monday (October 11).

According to NASA, CMEs are formed from clouds of solar plasma combined with embedded magnetic fields, which are released into space following a solar eruption.

The lights were also seen in skies across the U.S. and the UK overnight, thanks to the solar storm.