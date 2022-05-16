Study to unblock the project of Paphos marina

Despite the fact that the project of the Paphos marina had been seen as the project that would help the area skyrocket in the tourist sector compared to other regions of Cyprus, the project remains trapped in legal processes and conflicts of joint ventures and changes of state plans that are leading nowhere.

For a few days now, the officials of the region have before them another effort by the state, aiming to rekindle the project and overcome any obstacles.

This will be done by combining the marina project with the one of an anchorage area. A relevant study by Deloitte was presented to the area’s relevant officials on Monday, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.

The Minister asked the official to express their suggestions in writing within the coming 10 days.