Study shows that by helping vultures we also help our pocket

According to a study, by helping vultures to recover so that they will be in a position to do their job as cleaners of nature, might be good not only for the vultures themselves but also for our pockets.

The BirdLife Cyprus organization issued a bulletin noting that as strictly scavengers, vultures consume large quantities of dead animals and are in a position to provide important environmental and social-economic benefits like the settlement of the outbreak and containment of diseases, the removal of contaminated agents from the ground and the water and the recycling of nutrients. Within the framework of a European Program aiming to save the threatened vulture in Cyprus, the Vulture Conservation Foundation issued a study to evaluate some of the benefits that could arise from a sustainable population of vultures on the island.

More on www.lifewithvultures.eu.

By gavriella
