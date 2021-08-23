Students’ union demands lower prices for students’ PCR tests

The students’ union POFEN has requested lower prices for the PCR tests, maximum up to 20 euros, for students.

In a statements to state broadcaster, Maria Tziamali, president of the union stated that whatever the government’s decision regarding the operation of universities next year, it has to be financially manageable for students.

As she said, the decision to be made by the government will be based on the epidemiological image and the measures that will be implemented in universities which want increase of physical presence.

Tziamali also asked the government to take into consideration the number of vaccinated students per university and not the total of vaccinated students, before making any final decisions.