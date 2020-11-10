Students to participate in protests events against pseudostate, for Polytechnic

The students’ coordinating committee in an announcement reported that once again this year students will participate en masse in the protests to denounce the declaration of the pseudostate and to honor the memory of the Polytechnic uprising.

The anti-occupation protest will take place on 16 November at the Orfeas Check point at 11:00.

The event in memory of the Polytechnic event will take place on 17 November outside the US Embassy at 11:00.

Similar events will take place in all towns and students are urged to participate.

(philenews/CNA)