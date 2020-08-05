Students to negotiate tuition fees directly with UK universities

Following the coordinated actions and consultations of the Ministries of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth, and Foreign Affairs with the Government of the United Kingdom recently, regarding the enrolment and tuition fees of the 2019-20 school year for students in British universities, British authorities have announced that this year’s Cypriot prospective students will have the opportunity to discuss directly with the universities about their enrolment under the current tuition scheme.

Specifically, the position of the British authorities as transmitted on Tuesday is as follows:

“Following a discussion with its members, the Universities UK/UUK, informed us that its member universities do not have the capacity to consider a generalised approach, at a national level, to postpone the implementation of the new policy for tuition fees for the following year.

However, they recommend that those who wish to apply for a suspension of the application of the new tuition fees for any reason, contact the university institution in which they are interested in studying or from which they have already secured a proposal for enrolment.

Some universities are considering financial support packages that may be offered to prospective students on a case-by-case basis and others may be reluctant to suspend the new tuition policy, depending on the circumstances.

UUK also pointed out that there is a range of tuition fees for international students and that for some study programs at different universities, there may not be much difference between these and the tuition fees available for British students.

Therefore, UUK would encourage candidates to consider the curricula and universities they are interested in, in order to decide which one is the best for their studies.

Those interested can consult the UUK member universities for information at the following link:

https://www.universitiesuk.ac.uk/about/Pages/member-institutions.aspx”

At the same time, the British authorities provide guidance to the interested Cypriot students for higher education and vocational training institutions also, as follows:

“Although members of the Independent Higher Education Organisation also do not have the possibility to commit to a general agreement of the sector for suspension or for a combined tuition approach for candidates from EU countries for the next academic year, they give the following advice:

Universities, colleges and institutions that offer specialised study programs are all open to consider requests from students seeking to maintain the 2020 tuition fee for another year and to suspend the implementation of the new tuition policy.

The Independent HE encourages candidates who have a current offers for enrolment or plan to apply for a position through the clearing process, to submit a request to universities, colleges or other specialised institutions.

Some Higher Education providers intend to offer tuition or scholarship exemptions.

However, many others have not yet confirmed their approach to 2021 and so are unable to make public statements on the matter.

Universities, colleges and institutions that offer specialised study programs are all open to consider requests from students seeking to maintain the 2020 tuition fee for another year and to suspend the implementation of the new tuition policy.

The Independent HE encourages candidates who have a current offer to enrol or plan to apply for a position through the clearing process to apply to universities, colleges or other specialised institutions.

Some Higher Education providers intend to offer tuition or scholarship exemptions.

However, many others have not yet confirmed their approach to 2021 and so are unable to make public statements on the matter.

According to a survey by Independent HE members, more than half intend to continue to charge the same tuition for international students as for UK students. Most of the other members are happy to discuss tuition reductions with candidates who will contact them.

You can find the list of Independent HE members at the link below:

The Independent HE Organisation also stated that it would provide a list of members and tuition fees they intend to apply for the academic year 2021-22, as soon as possible, as well as a list of its member institutions that will provide tuition reductions. The collection of this information is ongoing. ”

Following these clarifications from UK officials, which leave the possibility of either agreeing to apply this year’s tuition for candidates securing a place for the next academic year or make other special arrangements open, all interested students are advised to go ahead with contacting UK universities or other higher education institutions.

It is noted that some universities have already announced that they will be implementing a similar policy of suspending tuition fees for one year for Cypriot students.

Source: Philenews