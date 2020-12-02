The students’ union sent a statement inviting all students to abstain from lessons for two hours on Friday.

In an announcement, the students noted that a few days before Christmas holidays, students are facing huge problems. They said they sent a letter to the Education Minister asking him to take measures but no reply has been received.

They had requested immediate reduction of reading material, readjustment of the Pan-Cypriot exams taking into consideration the lessons lost last year, and immediate suspension of exams every four months for 2020.

During the strike, we are asking all students to respect the social distancing measures.

Read More: Ministry refuses postponement of mid-term exams

(philenews)