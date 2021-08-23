Students take part in climate change program

Climate change and the dangers incurred from it were the primary aspects of the specialized summer program organized by the CARDET research center, which deals with the improvement of quality of life through education.

Participants of the program included 15 Lithuanian and 10 Cypriot students aged 15-17, who received information and exchanged views and opinions on sustainability and climate change.

The program lasted 5 days and took place in Cyprus Glamping Park in Ayios Theodoros, Larnaca.

According to information gathered by Phileleftheros, students were taken to various spots in Cyprus such as Cape Greko and Larnaca Salt Lake with the aim of being informed of how these areas have been affected by climate change.

The program was conducted in the context of the European project ‘’Together for Sustainable School’’, which aims to encourage young students to engage in actions to protect the environment and generally make more environment-friendly decisions.