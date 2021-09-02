Students of elementary schools must go to school at 07:30

The countdown for the students’ return to school has begun since schools open on 13 September.

In view of this, the Education Ministry has issued instructions so that schools will be ready amid the pandemic.

Instructions refer to the time students arrive to school, noting that children must arrive between 07:30 until 07:45 when classes begin. Any children arrive before 07:30 will be kept in areas provided by the school administration, maintaining social distances. It is recommended that students are supervised during that time.

Furthermore, arrangements will be made so that the break of classes does not coincide and there are not many children outside at the same time.