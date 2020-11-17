Students denounce declaration of pseudostate

Through anti-occupation events that took place at schools, students once again sent messages denouncing the illegal declaration of the pseudostate.

At the same time, students honored the Polytechnic uprising in Greece saying that as Cypriot young people they will continue the struggle keeping the ideals of the Polytechnic alive.

The students also expressed their concern about developments regarding the fenced-off city of Famagusta and the ongoing immobility on the Cyprus problem. They demanded immediate resumption of negotiations on the firm positions of the Greek Cypriot side about a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation.

(philenews/CNA)