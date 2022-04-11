Students create environmentally-friendly chewing gums

Students of the International School of Paphos set up an operation of producing chewing gums, which are ecological ones and do not contaminate the environment. That was their target when they participated in the European competition JA “student enterprise.”

This is a group of six students who are particularly environmentally conscious and their target was to make a product that would be environmentally friendly. As they said, their product is based on the traditional chewing gum of Paphos but made with their own, new recipe. The main ingredients are honey and mastic.

Their vision is to create a greener, better life for consumers.