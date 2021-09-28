NewsLocalStudents arrested for injuring 16-year-old

Students arrested for injuring 16-year-old

Two students of Polis Chrysochous Lyceum have been arrested for the fierce beating of a 16-year-old student. The incident is causing concern to the Paphos Police Authorities since it succeeded another incident that took place in the same school four days ago.

According to the Police, two 18-year-old students injured a 16-year-old who was transferred to the local hospital where the doctor found fractures.

The two persons who seem to be involved were taken to the Police Station where they were interrogated and then accused in writing.

By gavriella
