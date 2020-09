A student at the Famagusta Lyceum was tested covid-19 positive marking the second such case in the education sector so far, Philenews reported on Monday.

Her classmates and teachers have already been placed in isolation, whilst the tracking process has begun.

The lyceum has been disinfected and the Ministry of Education has implemented all applicable protocols.

At the same time, the school’s management has been informed and the process of e-learning will be applied.