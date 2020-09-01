Insider Economy Student housing rent pricing across Greece in 2020

Student housing rent pricing across Greece in 2020

It’s easier to find student housing in Greece this year though pricing is showing an upward trend.

Xanthi, Ioannina, Pyrgos, Sitia – Ierapetra, Sparta, Karditsa, Kavala and Florina are the exceptions however, with prices there remaining stable and even recording small losses on their maximum asking price.

It should be noted that students house-hunting for student digs in Northern Greece – Kozani, Florina, Kastoria, etc – should exercise caution regarding the monthly expenses in addition to the price of the monthly lease.

In a lot of Northern Greece’s cities, the price for leasing a two-bedroom apartment may be the same as a one-bedroom lease elsewhere in Greece but due to the winters being longer and harsher there, the heating – maintenance costs may cost as much as 50% of the rent price over.

So for example if the monthly lease costs €300 then in reality it will be that plus €150 for heating and maintenance costs every month plus whatever the utilities will cost.

In Heraklion, prices are stable with a loss on maximum asking price for a flatlet and studio, and an increase of €30 per month on the maximum asking price for a two-bedroom flat.

In Chania, prices are still climbing up with the asking price for a studio being at €270 per month currently, while a +14.4% increase is recorded on the maximum asking price for a flatlet and a +22.2% increase for two-bedroom flats.

In Kalamata, prices are also showing an upward trend with the monthly lease for a flatlet being €260 to €300 currently, while two-bedroom flats are scarce to find and monthly leases for those can even cost up to €400.

In Corfu, student housing leasing prices have rocketed with the monthly rent for a studio flat costing €380 per month. Prices for a flatlet there can cost a student anywhere from €260 to €450 per month while for a two bedroom it ranges from €350 to €500 per month.

Mitilini, Chios and Samos also record a considerable increase in rent prices.

The monthly lease for a studio in Mitilini for example ranges from €210 to €250, while for a flatlet or two-bedroom flat it can run up anywhere from €250 to €300 per month.

Finally, Athens offers alternative areas where students can find flatlets for up to €300 per month and two-bedroom apartments suitable for cohabiting with others for up to €500 per month.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
