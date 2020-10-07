A student of a high school in Limassoil was hit by a group of other students from the same school during a fight that broke out for unknown so far causes, Philenews reported. The students was taken to the Limassol Hospital while the school headmaster called the Police that are currently investigating the incident.
Student hospitalized after fight at school
Top Stories
Local
Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case
The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs....
Local
Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’
Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported...
Local
AKEL expresses concern about distance learning
The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is...
Local
Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated
Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to...
World
Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’
The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn's leadership, finding that they had run...
Taste
Local Food
Sheftalies
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Local Food
Spicy grilled soutzoukakia
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Local Food
Souvlakia
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Local Food
Pastelli (Carob Toffee)
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
RELATED ARTICLES
Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case
The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs....
Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’
Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported...
AKEL expresses concern about distance learning
The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is...
Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated
Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to...