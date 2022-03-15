NewsLocalStudent bus catches fire while moving, no one onboard injured (PHOTOS)

Student bus catches fire while moving, no one onboard injured (PHOTOS)

Bus1
Bus1

A student bus in Larnaca district was completely destroyed on Monday morning from a fire which began while it was moving, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

None of the students on board or the driver was injured, according to Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis.

The bus driver, who realized a fire was sparked at the engine’s back remained composed and calmly guided students to a safe place.

Bus
Bus

He then voluntarily went to police to report the incident while the total loss bus will be transferred to a warehouse so that traffic movement is not affected.

Member of the island’s electromechanical service will carry out investigations into the cause of the fire.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article“Under the Same Sky” by Riana Raouna Gallery – Exhibition by 12 contemporary artists from all over the world

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros