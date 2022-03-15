Student bus catches fire while moving, no one onboard injured (PHOTOS)

A student bus in Larnaca district was completely destroyed on Monday morning from a fire which began while it was moving, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

None of the students on board or the driver was injured, according to Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis.

The bus driver, who realized a fire was sparked at the engine’s back remained composed and calmly guided students to a safe place.

He then voluntarily went to police to report the incident while the total loss bus will be transferred to a warehouse so that traffic movement is not affected.

Member of the island’s electromechanical service will carry out investigations into the cause of the fire.