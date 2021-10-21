NewsLocalStrong support to Cyprus from Russia as Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow

Strong support to Cyprus from Russia as Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow

The existing system of guarantees in divided Cyprus should be abolished and the withdrawal of foreign troops is a must before long-term stability is achieved, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

The strong statement came hours only before a scheduled meeting in Moscow on Thursday between Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“Russia firmly supports a viable and fair solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis of the international legal framework, as defined by UN resolutions for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality,” it said.

“The abolition of the existing system of guarantees and the withdrawal of foreign troops is a must so as to bring about long-term stability on the island,” it added.

The Ministry also pointed out that Russia is not in favour of a revision of the model for a Cyprus solution, or a change in the negotiating framework.

Russia supports the efforts undertaken by the UNSG in the framework of his good offices` mission to resume the bicommunal dialogue, it also said.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

 

By Annie Charalambous
