Strong reactions about Akamas Local Plan

Strong backstage pressure and political interventions have been recently taking place for the immediate approval and release of the Reviewed Akamas Local Plan. The issue will today be discussed at a joint meeting of the Interior and Environment House Committees.

The Cyprus Federation of Environmental Organizations noted that the Akamas Peninsula “is in immediate danger” adding that the Reviewed Local Plan will have serious, negative, non-reversible consequences on the natural environment.

In an announcement, the Organizations noted that the Akamas Peninsula is one of the few, nature and biodiversity protection, coastal areas remaining in Cyprus, adding that it should be declared as a national park, a biosphere reserve, or a protected area with comparable international protection status.