NewsLocalStrong reactions about Akamas Local Plan

Strong reactions about Akamas Local Plan

Akamas
Akamas

Strong backstage pressure and political interventions have been recently taking place for the immediate approval and release of the Reviewed Akamas Local Plan. The issue will today be discussed at a joint meeting of the Interior and Environment House Committees.

The Cyprus Federation of Environmental Organizations noted that the Akamas Peninsula “is in immediate danger” adding that the Reviewed Local Plan will have serious, negative, non-reversible consequences on the natural environment.

In an announcement, the Organizations noted that the Akamas Peninsula is one of the few, nature and biodiversity protection, coastal areas remaining in Cyprus, adding that it should be declared as a national park, a biosphere reserve, or a protected area with comparable international protection status.

By gavriella
Previous articleUK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air falls 5.9%
Next articleCabinet decisions on burial of late Labor Minister

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros