Strong police presence in view of holidays

During the forthcoming holidays the Police will take additional measures all over Cyprus aiming to prevent traffic accidents.
The Police presence will be particularly strong as of tomorrow 23 December and until 6 January mainly on highways and main roads.
Once again drivers are advised to pay special attention to the following violations among others:
- Driving when intoxicated
- Speeding
- Not wearing seatbelt
- Not using helmet
- Dangerous or negligent driving
- Prohibited right turn
- Using mobile phone while driving
- Not giving priority to pedestrians on pedestrian crossings