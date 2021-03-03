Strong earthquake shakes central Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3), sending people rushing from their houses but drawing no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which reported that the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), revised initial reports that put it at magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9.

Video footage from a CCTV camera in one shop in the city of Larissa showed clothing racks swaying as the quake struck.

The Fire Brigade was investigating reports of a house that collapsed in Mesochori, Elassona, to see if anyone was trapped.

Costas Agorastos, local governor in the central Thessaly region told state television that local schools had been advised to close.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: “My colleagues felt it, it was strong.”

Greek seismologists said the tremor was felt across Greece.

