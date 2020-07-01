News World Strong bookings boost Ryanair's hopes of return to normal

Strong bookings boost Ryanair’s hopes of return to normal

Ryanair CEO says UK will agree a Brexit deal once 'craziness' passes

 

 

Ryanair reported “very strong” bookings from holidaymakers as it relaunched its network with 1,000 flights on Wednesday, the start of a summer that Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary hopes will restore Europe’s confidence in air travel.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has been flying a skeleton service since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down much of Europe in March. It was set to fly 105,000 passengers on Wednesday, almost as many as it flew in April and May combined.

O’Leary, one of the loudest advocates for a reopening of European air travel from COVID-19 restrictions, said he was hopeful the airline could go from 4.5 million passengers in July to as many as 6 million in August, around half its normal level.

“It’s a good start,” O’Leary told Reuters in an interview after the first 150 flights took off on time with all passengers wearing face masks.

“If we have a strong July and August with lots of families travelling on holidays … and recognising they can do it safely, I think we will see … a much more stable return to normal volumes from September onwards,” he said.

Critics say a return to widespread tourism in Europe could reverse major progress in tackling COVID-19.

Ireland’s outgoing health minister said on Wednesday he found himself “shouting at the radio” when another Ryanair executive said it was safe to travel despite the government advising against it.

O’Leary said he was confident Britain would this week announce an opening of travel with the European Union, ahead of a court case on Friday taken by Ryanair and rivals against the UK government’s 14-day quarantine.

“There is no scientific basis for it and we expect to get it overturned,” he said, adding Ireland’s chief medical officer was being “over-cautious” in advising against travel.

PRICING WEAK

O’Leary said bookings for the first couple of weeks of flights in July were “very strong” with August “reasonably strong.” September and October are a bit weaker at the moment, he added, as people wait to see how the situation develops.

Ticket prices have been weak for the summer and are likely to remain so.

“Certainly, for the next 12 months you are going to see lower-than-ever airfares, certainly on Ryanair,” O’Leary said.

While passenger numbers are likely to return to 2019 levels next year, it will probably take until 2022 or 2023 before ticket prices return to pre-pandemic levels, he predicted.

Ryanair has said it may cut up to 3,000 jobs among pilots and cabin crew, but O’Leary said he was “reasonably hopeful but not confident” it could agree pay cuts and changes to work practices to avoid most of them.

Some unions in continental Europe are “are sticking their heads in the sand,” he said.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePolice: No parking on road leading to Konnos beach
Next articleCinemas postpone opening; new date possibly in September

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus’ current account further deteriorates in Q1 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The current account of Cyprus recorded a significant deterioration in the first quarter of 2020, while the international investment position of Cyprus marked a...
Read more
World

BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated...
Read more
Local

Lakatamia tragedy autopsy shows murder – suicide

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Christakis Christodoulou and Niki Sieftali died from internal bleeding from single gunshot wounds -- the man in his chest and the woman near her...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33 year old man to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty on drug charges involving...
Read more
in-cyprus

CMP resumes excavations on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    CMP, the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus will resume its excavations on both sides of the island on Thursday. The operations were suspended...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated...
Read more
World

Greece reopens regional airports, says COVID-19 risk calculated

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Greece reopened its regional airports to international flights on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. The Mediterranean nation,...
Read more
World

Malta reopens airport in a bid to rescue tourism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Malta reopened its airport on Wednesday to allow visitors from several European countries, but the move will not include Britain, which accounts for 30%...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Lockdown and testing blitz Authorities will lock down around 300,000 people in more than 30...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros