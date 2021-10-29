According to the Cyprus Stroke Association, the stroke is the second cause of death in Cyprus with 600-1,000 incidents yearly. In view of the World Stroke Day today, the president and the members of the Cyprus Stroke Association, said that this day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the serious nature and high rates of stroke, talks about prevention and treatment, and point out the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care.

Furthermore, the mission of the Cyprus Stroke Association (CSA) is to prevent strokes, and reduce symptoms through information and education. The aim of the CSA is to identify high-risk individuals and inform them appropriately, access people with stroke and help them receive appropriate treatment and care and improve the quality of life of people with stroke and their families. It also aims at formulating existing legislation for people with stroke, providing information about their rights and the sponsorship offered by the state apparatus.