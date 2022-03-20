Strike measures at Nicosia and Larnaca buses continue

NewsLocalStrike measures at Nicosia and Larnaca buses continue

Following the meeting of employees on strike at Nicosia Public Transport and Larnaca Public Transport companies, that took place on Saturday, it was decided that strike measures will continue, since the proposals of the Transport Ministry did not satisfy the strikers.

During the meeting, the strikers were informed by the representatives of their trade unions about the negotiations that had earlier taken place at the Transport Ministry.

The proposals did not satisfy the strikers who demand the solution of the serious problems they are facing.

